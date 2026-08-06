Box Office: Will Sunny Deol Dethrone Ranveer Singh To Become The Highest-Grossing Bollywood Actor Of 2026? (Photo Credit – YouTube/Jio Studios )

The year 2026 has witnessed some of the most sensational box office runs in recent Hindi cinema history. Leading the charge for the highest-grossing actor title of the year is Ranveer Singh, who unleashed an absolute storm with Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller Dhurandhar 2. The film crossed the 1100 crore mark in India alone. However, it seems like Sunny Deol can dethrone Ranveer Singh as the highest-grossing actor of the year!

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Batwara 1947. He has already kick-started the year with the Republic Day release of Border 2, and will then move on to play Lord Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. Interestingly, if there had been one actor who was supposed to challenge Ranveer Singh, then it was Ranbir Kapoor!

However, with Sunny Deol‘s Batwara 1947 looking like a goldmine for box office numbers, and along with Border 2 and Ramayana, he seems like the perfect contender to claim the throne of the highest-grossing actor of 2026 in Bollywood!

Border 2 + Batwara 1947 + Ramayana!

Ranveer Singh’s monstrous total of a net collection of 1186.32 crore will be surpassed by the cumulative collection of Border 2, Batwara 1947, and Ramayana. Three films in a single year, and all of them look like great options to rule the box office numbers!

Directed by Anurag Singh, the multi-starrer patriotic war spectacle Border 2 earned 362.76 crore net collection in India! Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 is also expected to earn in the same range! Ramayana will easily be another 1000 crore grosser in India! The film is displaying a lot of potential to bring record-breaking box office numbers!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, is officially locked for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release, and currently, with Sunny Deol’s look being kept under wraps, the film is creating a lot of buzz already!

Let us wait and watch the records unfold by the end of this year and see who finally gets to claim the throne of the highest-grossing actor of the year!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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