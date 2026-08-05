Box Office: Will Sunny Deol Match Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh’s Record? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

When it comes to pure theatrical returns, earning a massive lifetime box office collection is one thing, but delivering absolute net profits is a more herculean task! It gets more difficult with huge budgets. But in the past few years, big-budget films have managed to pull out huge profits, as much as 300+ crore. Sunny Deol is one actor who is part of this prestigious club. But will Batwara 1947 bring him another win?

The 300 Crore Profit Club!

Currently, Ranveer Singh stands as the sole owner of the multiple 300 crore profit films! He is the only actor in the history of Bollywood who has managed to deliver two films with 300+ crore net profit. After him, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, & Vicky Kaushal are the actors who delivered a film each with 300+ crore profit!

Batwara 1947 Box Office – Will It Hit The 300 Crore Profit Club?

It would be interesting to see if Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 manages to enter the 300 crore profit club at the box office. If it does, he would be the second actor to hit this milestone apart from Ranveer Singh!

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar and its record-shattering sequel Dhurandhar 2, both churned out a profit of more than 300 crore at the box office!

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Box Office Victory!

Sunny Deol already has one foot in the 300 crore profit club. His 2023 monster hit Gadar 2, produced on a moderate budget of 75 crore, smashed the box office by collecting 524.75 crore net in India. This resulted in an extraordinary net profit of 450.50 crore, securing Sunny Deol’s first entry into the 300 crore profit club.

Now, as Sunny Deol prepares for the Independence Day release of Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the stage is set for a historic repeat of his box office milestone!

If the period drama manages to generate a net profit of 300 crore or more, Sunny Deol will officially match Ranveer Singh to become only the second Bollywood actor in history to possess two 300+ crore profit movies!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Box Office: Sunny Deol – Karan Deol Need To Earn This Much To Beat Most-Profitable Father-Son Duo – Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan!

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