Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Comedy Film Heads For Disastrous Opening Week( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Raghav Juyal’s first film as a solo lead is heading for a disastrous end at the box office. Bhai Tera Star Hai suffered an early setback at the domestic box office. The film was released on July 31, clashing with the biggest Hollywood release witnessed in India. As a result, owing to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the film opened on fewer than 1,000 screens on Day 1. Moreover, the film received negative reviews from critics. Consequently, it is now headed for a disappointing opening week.

How Much Did Bhai Tera Star Hai Earn In 6 Days?

The Raghav Juyal comedy opened to a disappointing 0.25 crore. Furthermore, the film failed to witness any growth over the weekend and instead saw a dip in collections. As a result, it earned a net total of 0.91 crore in its extended opening weekend. Thereafter, on its first Monday, the film registered a steep 76% drop from its opening-day collection. It collected just 6 lakh on Monday against a screen count of 333. The following day, the collection dropped further to 5 lakh, despite 299 shows. With this, the film’s six-day net total stands at 1.02 crore. At the current pace, Bhai Tera Star Hai is expected to end its extended opening week with less than 1.5 crore.

Day-Wise Collection Of Bhai Tera Star Hai

Day 1: 0.25 crore

Day 2: 0.25 crore

Day 3: 0.20 crore

Day 4: 0.21 crore

Day 5: 0.06 crore

Day 6: 0.05 crore

Total: 1.02 crore

With the reduced screen count, it is unlikely the film will get a second week. The film is witnessing collections that movies usually witness in their fourth or fifth week.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Budget vs Recovery

The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20-25 crore. The film will most likely end its theatrical run under 1.5 crore. The makers are about to witness a major loss, as the film will fail to collect even 10% of its budget.

More about the film

Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed and produced by Vivek B Agrawal. Apart from Raghav, the film also stars Niki Walia, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai, Parvathy Omanakuttan, and Vineeth Kumar. The film was released in theatres on July 30.

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