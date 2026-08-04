Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla & Welcome To The Jungle Miss 3 Major Milestones (Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is on a roll in 2026 with back-to-back successful films at the box office. After delivering 8 consecutive failures, he bounced back with Bhooth Bangla, which performed much better than expected. It was followed by Welcome To The Jungle, which also emerged as a clean success. However, these two movies had a chance to achieve some milestones in India and globally, but they missed them by just a few crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Bhooth Bangla marked the reunion of Akshay and director Priyadarshan after a long time, creating genuine buzz among audiences. Riding on the wave of nostalgia, the film performed really well with family audiences. While the majority of business came from the domestic market, it performed decently in the overseas market as well.

Bhooth Bangla misses two major milestones at the box office

In India, Bhooth Bangla exceeded expectations and amassed 199.23 crore net, thus missing the 200 crore milestone at the Indian box office by just 77 lakh. Globally, it grossed 292.64 crore, missing another major milestone of 300 crore at the worldwide box office by just 7.36 crore. As we can see, Akshay Kumar missed two major milestones during the theatrical run of Bhooth Bangla.

Welcome To The Jungle misses the 200 crore milestone globally

Coming to Welcome To The Jungle, it scored 137.87 crore net at the Indian box office. Globally, it has amassed 196.04 crore gross so far, and has almost concluded its theatrical run. It is heading for a lifetime collection of around 196.1 crore gross, thus missing the 200 crore milestone at the worldwide box office by around 3.9 crore.

Overall, Akshay Kumar has missed three major box office milestones during the run of his first two releases of 2026.

Akshay Kumar eyes big milestones with his next two films

After Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar has two more theatrical releases in 2026. He’ll be next seen in Haiwaan, which reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan. He also has one untitled film with Anees Bazmee. These two films have the potential to perform well at the box office, giving him scope to achieve major milestones in 2026.

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