Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mamachya Govyala Jauya, starring Ankush Chaudhari, Santosh Juvekar, Kushal Badrike, and Abhijeet Chavan, continues to stay low at the Indian box office. During the opening weekend, the film fetched below-par collections, and all eyes were on the first Monday’s run. While the performance on Monday was better than the opening day, it is still not up to the mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Mamachya Govyala Jauya earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Marathi comedy entertainer scored an estimated 11 lakh on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 8 lakh, it jumped by 37.5%, rather than showing a drop. So, the film passed the Monday test, but it needs more pace to keep hope alive. Overall, it has earned 83 lakh net at the Indian box office. It equals 97 lakh gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 8 lakh

Day 2 – 23 lakh

Day 3 – 41 lakh

Day 4 – 11 lakh

Total – 83 lakh

Mamachya Govyala Jauya is unlikely to bounce back

Since the Marathi YouTube series Struggler Saala is highly popular, the team’s return to the big screen was expected to be met with open arms. Unfortunately, the expected reception has not been there so far. One of the biggest reasons Mamachya Govyala Jauya is earning low is the direct competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Maharashtra. Beyond the urban area, Brand New Day is enjoying strong buzz in B and Centers as well. This resulted in extremely limited showcasing for the Viju Mane directorial, thereby impacting the box office.

Other than the low show count, Mamachya Govyala Jauya is also having a mixed word-of-mouth. Even in a clash with Brand New Day, the film could have minted much better collections with positive word-of-mouth. Due to the mixed feedback, overall footfall is being impacted, and there’s really little scope to turn the tables on the present situation.

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