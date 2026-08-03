Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Collection Day 3: Clocks 2026’s 9th Biggest Opening Weekend Among Marathi Films (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Mamachya Govyala Jauya has concluded its opening weekend at the Indian box office with underwhelming numbers overall, yet the Marathi comedy entertainer has still managed to register the 9th biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film in 2026. A strong Sunday jump gave the film a much-needed boost after a slow start, and while the numbers remain below par overall, there is still a chance for the film if it can maintain a good pace through the weekdays. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Mamachya Govyala Jauya earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Marathi comedy entertainer scored 41 lakh on the first Sunday, day 3. Compared to day 2’s 23 lakh, it showed a 78.26% jump, a healthy Sunday growth that suggests positive word of mouth kicking in. Overall, Mamachya Govyala Jauya has earned an estimated 72 lakh net at the Indian box office over its opening weekend, which equals 84 lakh gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 8 lakh

Day 2 – 23 lakh

Day 3 – 41 lakh

Total – 72 lakh

Registers the 9th biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film in 2026

With 72 lakh, Mamachya Govyala Jauya has surpassed Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra (64 lakh) to register the 9th biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film in 2026. The list is topped by Raja Shivaji (37 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 opening weekends of Marathi films in 2026 (net):

1. Raja Shivaji – 37 crore

2. Deool Band 2 – 15.75 crore

3. Tumbadchi Manjula – 3.25 crore

4. Ghabadkund – 2.43 crore

5. Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 2.2 crore

6. Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 1.8 crore

7. Bhootam Bhayyam – 1.48 crore

8. Super Duperr – 85 lakh

9. Mamachya Govyala Jauya – 72 lakh

10. Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra – 64 lakh

A modest start with room to grow

While the opening weekend numbers are on the lower side, the growth trajectory from Friday to Sunday is worth noting. If Mamachya Govyala Jauya can sustain a similar pace or better through the weekdays, there is still a genuine chance for the film to add decent numbers over the course of the first week.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 24: Beats Salman Khan’s Race 3, Needs Less Than 9 Crore To Enter Ajay Devgn’s Top 5 Grossers In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News