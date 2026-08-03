Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th Highest-Grosser In India( Photo Credit – Facebook/Prime Video)

Jana Nayagan is surprisingly doing much better than expected, given the mixed-to-negative word-of-mouth. After the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, its shows were massively cut, but it still displayed impressive growth over the second weekend, which clearly underscores the stardom of Thalapathy Vijay. In the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Bigil at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Tamil political thriller earned 3.55 crore on the second Friday, day 9. On Saturday, day 10, it jumped by a huge 119.71% and scored 7.8 crore. On Sunday, day 11, it jumped further by 37.17% and raked in 10.7 crore. Overall, the film scored 22.05 crore during the second weekend. In total, it has earned 175.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 207.22 crore gross

While overall numbers are below par, they look good if we consider the scenario in which it was released in theaters. The delayed release and an online leak have impacted the film’s true potential, but it is still on track to enter the 200 crore club (net) purely due to Thalapathy Vijay’s star power.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 153.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Day 9 – 3.55 crore

Day 10 – 7.8 crore

Day 11 – 10.7 crore

Total – 175.6 crore

Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th highest-grossing film

With 175.6 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Bigil (171.26 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 4th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. By tomorrow (day 13), it is likely to surpass Varisu (178.14 crore) to grab the 3rd spot, and is expected to conclude the run in the same position as The Greatest Of All Time (252.71 crore) is out of reach.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Leo – 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore Jana Nayagan – 175.6 crore (11 days) Bigil – 171.26 crore Master – 153.93 crore Sarkar – 141.75 crore Beast – 130.25 crore Mersal – 127.72 crore (estimates) Theri – 85 crore (estimates)

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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