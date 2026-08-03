Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Nears A Billion-Dollar Debut After Recording The 2nd Biggest Opening Ever( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has smashed the industry’s projections by a huge margin. It crushed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s historic debut and almost surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s domestic debut. It is the biggest-ever debut weekend for a solo Spider-Man movie and the second film in history to open above $350 million in North America. It has set a bunch of new box-office records in its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for them all.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s historic debut at the North American box office

In the post-COVID era, no movie has beaten the Spider-Man movies after No Way Home; Brand New Day sets a new benchmark at the domestic box office. The Tom Holland starrer collected a massive $355 million over the three-day opening weekend in North America. It almost surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million domestic debut weekend gross. It undoubtedly debuted at #1 in the box office rankings.

Records achieved by Brand New Day domestically in its debut weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Tom Holland’s 4th solo Spider-Man movie is the biggest opening weekend post-COVID in North America, beating No Way Home’s $260.1 million post-COVID record. Spider-Man: Brand New Day also scored the 2nd-biggest all-time opening, only below Endgame. It is also the second film ever to open above the $350 million. With Brand New Day, the domestic box office finally sees 10 films open over the $200 million mark. It is also the biggest three-day debut for any solo Spider-Man movie.

Top 10 Biggest Opening Weekends of All Time

Avengers: Endgame — $357.1 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $355 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $260.1 million Avengers: Infinity War — $257.7 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $248 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $220 million Deadpool & Wolverine — $211.4 million Jurassic World — $208.8 million The Avengers — $207.4 million Black Panther — $202 million

Spider-Man 4’s smashing global debut

The Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed movie crushes the industry’s $455 million to $535 million global opening projections, earning the 2nd-biggest opening ever at the worldwide box office. It raked in $572 million over the 5-day opening weekend, beating No Way Home’s $340.8 million at the international box office. It is only under Avengers: Endgame’s $866 million overseas debut. Therefore, the film’s global debut gross is $927 million, with the film set to cross $1 billion in its first week.

Records achieved by its global debut

It is the biggest global debut of the year and the biggest global opening post-COVID. It beats No Way Home’s $600.8 million global debut gross. Spider-Man 4 had the 2nd-biggest global opening of all time. It is set to become the 2nd fastest film ever to reach the $1 billion mark in just 8 days.

Biggest Global Opening Weekends for Hollywood Films (Post-COVID)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $927 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $600.5 million Zootopia 2 – $559.5 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $452 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $444.7 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $441.7 million

Biggest Global Opening Weekends of All Time

Avengers: Endgame — $1.2 billion Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $927 million Avengers: Infinity War — $640.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home — $600.5 million Zootopia — $559.5 million The Fate of the Furious — $541.9 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $529 million Jurassic World — $525.5 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 — $483.2 million Captain Marvel — $456.7 million

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already the 4th highest-grossing film of the year, outgrossing The Odyssey in its opening weekend alone. The film will break and set many more records during its theatrical run, which began on July 31.

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