Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Tom Holland Unleashes Destruction! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Tom Holland’s superhero adventure is literally redefining destruction at the box office, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpasses the 250 crore mark in all languages at the Indian box office! The net collection of the film in 4 days stands at a huge 256 – 258 crore in India, and it is the highest-grossing opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India!

3rd-Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film In India

After a staggering 3-day run that stood at 180.1 crore, the film has taken a monumental leap on Day 4 to write box office history. In fact, it has surpassed every single Hollywood film in the history of the Indian Box Office, except for two.

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the fourth day, August 2, Sunday, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned 76 – 78 crore* in all languages. This is a very good jump from the previous day’s 70.8 crore and the opening day’s 61 crore. On Sunday, the film registered an occupancy of 78.7% for over 18.051 shows in India.

With these jaw-dropping numbers, Tom Holland has officially surpassed the lifetime collections of major Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War (227.43 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (212 crore) in just four days!

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films At The Indian Box Office

With its 4-day historic rampage, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the third highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, trailing only James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films at the Indian Box Office (Net Collection).

Avatar: The Way Of Water: 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 190.5 crore The Jungle Book: 188 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 175 – 176.5 crore* The Lion King: 150.09 crore Avatar: 141.25 crore Mufasa: The Lion King: 135.35 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out Spider-Man Brand New Day’s daily box office breakdown in India.

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