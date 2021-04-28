26th April 2019 is the date, no movie buff in India will ever forget! It’s the day when the storm named Avengers: Endgame created havoc across the country. It destroyed the box office completely and achieved some unimaginable numbers, one could only dream of.

On Monday, Avengers: Endgame celebrated its 2nd anniversary, and fans across the globe went emotional on social media. While some recalled how Iron Man sacrificed his life, others relived some of the best moments from Endgame. But we, here at Koimoi, we’ll be giving a tribute to the all-time blockbuster by revisiting its records in India.

Opening day

Avengers: Endgame took an earth-shattering start at the box office in India. A great start was definitely on the cards owing to Marvel’s fan following and hype, the 50 crore+ plus opening was like a dream to everyone. Yes, the movie made it a half-century on day 1 itself and that too, without any holiday benefit. It had surpassed Bollywood’s Thugs Of Hindostan‘s 51.25 crores by making 53.10 crores. Endgame was later surpassed by War which pulled off a start of 53.35 crores.

Opening weekend (3 days)

The movie maintained a strike rate of over 50 crores on each day, which will be hard to achieve for any movie in years to come. It put up a massive sum of 157.20 crores in its first weekend (3 days). It’s the highest when compared to Bollywood movies. Sanju is the highest weekend grosser for Bollywood with 120.06 crores in 3 days. If we talk of an extended weekend, War is at the top with 166.25 crores (5 days).

Opening week

Avengers: Endgame is ruling the roost here too! In a regular week run of 7 days, the movie had made 260.40 crores. The highest for Bollywood is War, which made 208.05 crores (7-day regular week) and 238.35 crores (9-day extended week).

Lifetime

The Russo Brothers directorial holds the 2nd spot here after Aamir Khan’s Dangal. It had made 365.50 crores in comparison to Dangal’s 387.39 crores.

