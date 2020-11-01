After making a smashing debut with Aamir Khan led Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s career was expected to take off and it did happen as she bagged YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The film had Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles and the buzz was really high. But who could have ever imagined the disastrous run film witnessed during a festival like Diwali?

Made on an extremely high budget, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial fell like ninepins. And just like every other member associated with the magnum opus, Fatima too was badly impacted with an unexpected reception from critics and audience.

Speaking on the same, i.e. debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about her insecurity during a chat with Pinkvilla. She stated that she felt her career was over with TOH failure. “Mujhe laga tha mera career khatam. I was dropped out of films. I was getting work but those were not the kind that I wanted to do. Either you have to do what you get or just hold back, so I held back. I decided that because it’s been tough to be part of this industry and I wanted to be in a position to choose. So I made the choice and I gave myself two years to make the kind of choices that I want to make. If those choices aren’t helping my career, then I’ll do whatever comes my way. Until then, I’ll only do what makes me happy. Bohut mushkil se launch aur entry mili hai, I’ll not let it go,” she quoted.

Fatima Sana Shaikh further added that the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan taught her too much at career’s early stage.

“It was heartbreaking and disappointing, I felt my career is over. But at the same time, I didn’t want to give up. It’s great that I got to experience the best and worst in a matter of two years. I understand a producer’s mind. I get it that they want to bank on an actor who’s worth their money and is commercially viable, rather than risking their money on someone who has just given a flop. I felt bad, I kept thinking that agar film flop ho gayi toh kaam nahi milega kya? But I also understand their point. Tomorrow, if I’m doing better, they will come to me and I’ll work with them,” Fatima added.

On the work front, the Dangal girl will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

