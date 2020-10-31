Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari EXCLUSIVE! Will Diljit Dosanjh Sing In The Movie? Director Abhishek Sharma Answers

Two weeks later, fans will get to witness the comedy dose with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. After The Zoya Factor, director Abhishek Sharma is back with another family entertainment and the trailer looks promising.

Last year, with Good Newwz, Diljit tickled our funnybones with his comic timing. In SPMB, the actor plays another hilarious character. Everyone is excited to see his collab with Abhishek and Manoj. Koimoi spoke to director Abhishek Sharma and we asked him about working with Diljit and if he’s singing in the song.

The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari director was all praises for Diljit Dosanjh. Abhishek said, “He’s a very spontaneous actor who improvises and brings a lot of options at the table which any director would love. He comes up with punch lines that are connected with the story and character in a neat manner.”

“If you see the jokes in the movie are connected to the characters. Even when his character speaks about milk and its problem, he uses a lingo. He’s a milkman and all he can think of milk and its products. It was very funny the way this character is created and the way he has performed. We had a blast during the shooting, added the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari filmmaker.

Everyone loves Diljit Dosanjh not only for his acting but his singing too. Hence, a lot of fans are expecting him to lend his voice to a song or more in the movie. When asked if the actor will sing or not, Abhishek Sharma shared, “I can’t say anything right now. It’s too much of a spoiler. But I can you that the music of the film is amazing and people are going to love it. I can assure you that Diljit fans will not be disappointed in any way. They will love the film as he’s amazing in it.”

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Raaz and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The movie is slated to release on November 13, 2020.

