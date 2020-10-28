Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is one of the exciting releases of this year. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Today, the makers dropped the first song Basanti featuring Karishma Tanna along with Abhishek Banerjee and Manoj. The comedy-drama is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Koimoi spoke to the music composer Mohsin Shaikh as the album for the film is provided by Javed-Mohsin. We asked him about the number of songs in the film and if fans will get to hear Diljit Dosanjh singing in the film. Read the interview below:

How many songs are there in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari?

There are 4 songs in the album. We have designed the entire album. One is an item song Basanti and it’s a big promotional track. The second song is a romantic song and the third song is a chasing-montage type song. The fourth song is a club song. So, when Abhishek Sharma narrated the script of the movie, he said that the film is based in the 90s and you have to keep that flavour and theme of the movie in mind and deliver the songs. The first song we present to Abhishek and team was Basanti as they were looking for the out-an-out item number.

Are there any remakes in the album?

There are no remakes in the movies. All the songs are originally composed by us. We have made sure that we deliver songs that they don’t feel weak at all.

Will fans get to hear Diljit singing in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari?

Diljit Dosanjh might sing the reprise version of a romantic song. But it’s quite difficult due to the pandemic going on. He is in Canada. But we are really trying so that Diljit fans get to enjoy a song.

Well, we will have to wait to know if Diljit Dosanjh is going to sing in the album or not.

Meanwhile, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020.

