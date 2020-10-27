Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters Seek Urgent Hearing, Fear Arrest By CBI

Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death in mid-June, there has been a lot of news regarding the case in the media. From the drug racket in Bollywood making headlines to actress Rhea Chakraborty and others being arrested, every angle pertaining to the case has made its way to the people across the globe. And now we hear, the late actor’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh asked for an urgent hearing. Details about it are mentioned below.

As per recent reports, Sushant’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu have requested the Bombay High Court for an urgent hearing of their petition. The reports state that the sisters fear arrest by the CBI.

As reported by India Today, Sushant Singh Rajput sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh had filed the petition with the Bombay HC quashing an FIR registered by Rhea Chakraborty. In the petition, they had sought an interim relief that no persistent coercive steps are taken against them.

The portal also reported that when the division bench inquired about the reason behind the urgency, the sisters’ advocate, Madhav Thorat, said that they fear that they could be arrested by the FBI at any time. This fear is in place as an FIR that has already been filed against and them being accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput already. The bench hearing the request comprised of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karni.

On hearing this petition by the sisters’ layer Thorat, the court asked Anil Singh, who is representing the CBI and Mumbai Police, to file their reply by Wednesday.

In case you do not know about the FIR that’s been filed against Sushant Sigh Rajput’s sister by actress Rhea Chakraborty, we are here to help. As per the filing in September, Rhea has accused the sisters of forgery and giving wrongly prescribed medication to Sushant.

She has even accused Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and others, claiming that the accused prescribed drugs to Sushant without consultation. This FIR was logged at Bandra Police and was later transferred to the CBI.

The hearing of the petition will take place on November 4.

