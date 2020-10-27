Ananya Panday Took A Memorabilia From Khaali Peeli Sets Which Has A Salman Khan & Karisma Kapoor Connection, Find Out

Actress Ananya Panday, who made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, recently vowed us with her performance in Khaali Peeli. The actress was seen playing the role of a Bambaiya girl in it’s truest sense.

After the film was wrapped, the actress took two mini-posters, one of Salman Khan and one of Karisma Kapoor that can be seen in the taxi which Ishaan and Ananya had used as a prop in the film. This memorabilia from the sets of Khaali Peeli is stuck on the mirror of Ananya’s vanity van as a lucky charm for the actress.

The film highlighted an enchanting love story with the element of a Kaali Peeli – the essence of Mumbai. Ananya Panday has surpassed all the expectations of her fans. A promising performer with grace and charm on-screen makes her fans adore her even more.

Ananya was impressive in the movie Khaali Peeli and with it being her third film, there is significant growth in the actress’ performance. She has gotten better with each film and her hard-work is the driving force behind this impact. Her fans fall in love with her all over again, each time.

After delivering this admirable and impeccable performance in Khaali Peeli, Ananya will be seen in two big-buck movies, Shakun Batra’s untitled next, the actress is shooting in Goa for the same and her Pan-India film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

Brand wise speaking, Skechers, the global sports and lifestyle brand based in California, is launching a new campaign featuring the first female brand ambassador for Skechers India Ananya Panday.

