Kajal Aggarwal's Sister Nisha Spills The Beans On Some Pre-Wedding Ceremonies, Deets Inside

South actress Kajal Aggarwal earlier this month put all the speculations to rest and announced that she’s set to take wedding vows with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The actress earlier today also shared a few clicks of her fiance on social media.

As very little is known about Kajal’s fiance Gautam, a businessman, fans are eager to know more details about the duo and check out pictures of the two. Meanwhile, Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal has revealed some details about the pre-wedding ceremonies.

During an interview with Hyderabad Times, Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re keeping the celebrations low-key. Despite the restrictions in place, we’re trying our best to create the Shaadi ka mahaaul. We will be hosting traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies at home. Both ceremonies will take place on the same day — October 29, one day before the wedding. We’re all extremely thrilled for Kajal and we’re so excited for her as she begins her new journey.”

Although Kajal Aggarwal’s sister did not reveal any details about the wedding venue, she did reveal that it will be a small ceremony with only close family members and friends in attendance. Nisha said, “Although low-key, the wedding will be a special one, that’s for sure. We have planned a little sangeet on the wedding day itself, so there’s going to be singing, dancing, love and laughter all around.”

Nisha also concluded by saying that her family is excited to welcome her brother-in-law into the family, and she refrained from revealing their love story. She said, “I’ll let Kajal be the one to share it with the world.”

Kajal Aggarwal earlier this month took to social media to issue a statement confirming her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu. Her statement read, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

