Shah Rukh Khan Is Finally Talking About His Next Film & You Can't Afford To Miss

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced his next film yet but at least he is talking now. 4We call it tease because SRK has shared some details but he has also said that his next film will take at least one more year to come.

It all started when a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan if he will watch DDLJ in cinemas in UAE. “@iamsrk Do you regret choosing bad scripts in the last 10 years ? #AskSRK” the fan tweeted.

Answering his tweet, Khan said, “Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps”

Another fan then asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Sir few words for your Fans who want to see you on on-screen again @iamsrk #AskSRK”

Throwing a major hint about his next film, Shah Rukh Khan then said, “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon….”

Another fan asked him about the announcement, “@iamsrk Sir meri Life ke kareeb 50 Saal bache hain tab tak aap New Film ki Announcement kar doge ? #AskSRK 3”

And making all the fans super happy, SRK said that he is going to act for 50 more years. “Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye….films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna.”

A fan asked SRK if he regrets choosing bad scripts. “@iamsrk Do you regret choosing bad scripts in the last 10 years ? #AskSRK”

King Khan gave him a wise reply which reads as, “One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do…achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer….your faith is in your heart.”

Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has a series of films lined up. Some of them are Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Raj& DK’s next etc. All of these films are yet to be announced.

What are your thoughts on this? Share with us in the comments section down below.

