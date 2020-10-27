Shah Rukh Khan Does Not Consider Himself As KKR’s Lucky Charm, Says “Wish It Was That Simple”

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved celebrities across the globe and there is no denying it. The actor has taken to Twitter today and is creating a storm by answering some really sweets question his fans are tweeting to him.

The superstar held a #AskSRK session on his official handle and the fans have asked him an array of questions ranging from his the performance of Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League, his house, Mannat and much more. Scroll down for some answers he gave his fans.

With the IPL currently underway in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan fans have often seen the actor sitting in the stand with his family cheering the team on. A fan asked the DDLJ actor, “@iamsrk Do you think you are the lucky charm of kkr? They won almost all the games you have seen on the ground. #AskSRK” Replying to this SRK said, “Wish it was that simple…”

Even if he doesn’t consider himself a lucky charm, we are sure him being there is the motivation the team need to do their best and make their owner proud.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Kya lagta hai kolkata jitegi sir.. Iss baar!? KKR वालो क्रिकेट नहीं FANS के जस्बात के साथ खेल रही है… #AskSRK” SRK replied being as truthful as possible saying, “Arre meri socho….mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!!”

Arre meri socho….mere dil pe kya beet rahi hai!!!! https://t.co/dzZYgWMXHO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

As per the table currently, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)are on the fifth place with 12 points having won 6 of the 12 games they played this season.

While many fans are interested in King Khan’s professional life – his films and IPL team, one Twitter user wanted to know something about SRK’s Bandra house, Mannat. A fan asked the star, “Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya? #AskSRK”

SRK replied to the fan in the wittiest way possible and we hope everyone takes advice from it. He tweeted, “Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay.”

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

