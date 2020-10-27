Priyanka Chopra Reveals The First Thing Mother Madhu Chopra Said After She Won The Miss World Crown & It Is Funny AF

It was an amazing moment when Priyanka Chopra, now Jonas, was crowned Miss World in 2000. While this was a moment we were all ecstatic about, it seem Priyanka’s mom, Madhu Chopra had something else on her mind. The mother-daughter duo, along with the actress’ brother, Siddharth Chopra, recalled what the family went through at that given moment.

Advertisement

And trust us, when you read what Madhu did to Priyanka, it’s proof that she is just like every other Indian mom. Read on to know what they said.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a video of what her mom, Madhu Chopra and brother, Siddharth Chopra went through when she was crowned Miss World 2000. She captioned the video, “Miss World, 2000 Picture this… I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020″

The video begins with Priyanka Chopra and mom Madhu Chopra sitting on a couch 20 years later recollecting those special memories. Reminiscing in the video, Priyanka asks her mom if she remembers the moment she was crowned Miss World and Madhu replies saying, “First runner-up was announced and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs and the entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted.”

Priyanka Chopra‘s brother, Siddharth Chopra, (who joined them via a video call) also recalled the moment. He said that he remembers being around 11-12 years at the time. He added that he has mixed feeling at the moment saying, “I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her.”

The video continued with Priyanka saying, “Yeah, that was rough. I never even thought at that time what my win did to my family.” Her mother then went on to reveal what she did when she hugged her after her victory. Madhu recalled, “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing — Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, Babe, now what will happen to your studies.”

With this, both mother and daughter break into laughter and so did we.

Must Read: Tahira Kashyap Watches Shah Rukh Khan’s Asoka, Makes Another Naughty Revelation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube