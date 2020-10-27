Diwali 2020 Fashion Picks: Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt - 5 Sabyasachi Sarees That Can NEVER Go Wrong

The festival season is around the corner and with house cleaning we all started shopping for all festive outfits too. Well, why not, Diwali is one of the biggest festivals that we celebrate in our country and with lights, your outfit should also shine bright like a DIAMOND.

Advertisement

We often take inspiration from our favourite celebrities all across the globe and their fashion choices. Today, we are going to take a look at 5 best Sabyasachi saree looks that celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut wore on different occasions.

Advertisement

A lot of work goes on behind these celebrity looks but a simple saree can do wonders for a woman, as rightly said by elders. Saree speaks elegance, royalty and also defines our Indian roots.

Let’s take a look at the BEST Sabyasachi looks donned by celebrities:

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika wore this saree for Chhapaak promotions and stole the show with this sheer elegant pearl masterpiece saree that she paired with a shimmery blouse and accessorised with bangles and earrings.

The Padmaavat actress styled the look with her signature side bun and nude makeup tones with perfectly sculpted cheekbones. Now, if you are someone who likes to keep their style low-key yet want to stand out of the crowd, this would be the perfect pick for you for Diwali.

Alia Bhatt:

The Raazi actress wore this multi-hued saree at Star Screen Awards 2019 from Sabyasachi’s Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ collection. Alia styled the saree with a strappy blouse and the saree gave aesthetic bohemian vibes.

Alia Bhatt paired it with the designer’s exclusive jewellery collection and kept her makeup subtle with a bindi on the forehead. Now, if you’re someone who loves colours and likes to play with them, this Alia Bhatt saree would be a perfect pick for Diwali for you.

Kangana Ranaut:

The Panga actress wore this saree at Cannes and looked drop-dead gorgeous in the same. Designed by Sabyasachi, the metallic saree had sequins and zardozi sewn to it and made a bold statement with it.

Kangana Ranaut paired it with a choker necklace and black kohl eyes giving vintage feels to it. Now, if you’re someone who likes wearing bold colours that make you stand out of the crowd, this would be your perfect Diwali pick for you this season.

Rani Mukerji:

Rani Mukerji wore this Sabyasachi ensemble while attending Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s sangeet ceremony. The pastel green-coloured organza saree with zardozi border made quite a statement with that tiny bag, stealing the show for us.

The Mardaani actress paired it with a silk blouse, chandbaalis and matte makeup. Rani kept the glam subtle with smokey eyes and nude-pink lips. Since pastel colours are so in and if you want to wear something easy-breezy this Diwali, this would be a perfect pick for you.

Isha Ambani:

Isha Ambani wore this shimmery ensemble at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. This is one of the most regal sarees, Sabyasachi has ever designed.

This champagne-coloured saree with a sleeveless blouse stole the show for us. Isha paired it with a statement choker necklace and rings with a voluminous blow-dry and bronze-toned makeup for the face with nude lips. Now, if you are someone who loves to keep it glamorous and glittery, this is the perfect pick for you this Diwali.

Tell us which look did y’all love the most and are going to buy this Diwali?

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela’s Lehenga At Neha Kakkar’s Wedding Can Be Your Pick For Your BFF’s Big Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube