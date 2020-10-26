Urvashi Rautela's Lehenga At Neha Kakkar's Wedding Can Be Your Pick For Your BFF's Big Day

Actress Urvashi Rautela turned out in a leather lehenga with handcrafted zardozi and jewellery ensemble worth Rs 55 lakh at the wedding of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

Revealing details of Urvashi’s look at the gala, her stylist Sanchi Juneja said: “Urvashi wore Reynu Tandon at Neha Kakkar’s wedding. It was a laser-cut leather lehnga with handcrafted zardozi and original Swaroski work. Urvashi looked like a million-dollar in that outfit. The leather cutwork on green complimented her style. Urvashi Rautela’s lehnga and jewellery were worth 55 lakh rupees.”

Wishing the newly-weds all the best, Urvashi Rautela said: “Wishing Neha happily ever after. Lots of love to Neha Kakkar and the groom Rohanpreet Singh and my friend Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar didi and their mother and father. I just want to say, may your life together be full of love and your love be full of life. Family is very important, family is where your life begins and love never ends. Neha found her person and it was the most beautiful wedding I have ever seen. Wishing them loads of love.”

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the comedy-drama “Virgin Bhanupriya”, also featuring Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. She is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

Meanwhile recently, Urvashi Rautela was the showstopper for Filipino designer Furne One at the Arab Fashion Week.

“It’s an honour to be the first Indian Bollywood actor to be a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion weeks. It is for one of the biggest designers — Furne One of AMATO Couture. The fact that he chose me is really a huge deal for me. He has worked with pop icons like Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Mariah Carey,” said Urvashi.

“He showcases me as an ‘Arabic warrior princess’ for his collection,” she added about her look on the ramp.

