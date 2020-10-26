Twitterati Calls Sonu Sood's Philanthropy Act A PR Stunt, Latter Gives A Kick-A** Reply

Sonu Sood has been an angel throughout the pandemic for a lot of people in the country. The Dabangg actor has been helping poor underprivileged, labour class-people and students stuck away from their hometowns by booking buses and chartered flights to get them back home safe.

Advertisement

Recently, a user named Snehal Misal tweeted seeking help from Sonu for his son’s critical condition and wrote, “Hi Sonu Sir, My son is affected with pulmonary stenosis where his body can’t take 100% of oxygen his oxygen level. drops to 30% Pedeatric cardiologist has suggested for open heart surgery as early as possible so please kindly help out us in this critical situation”

Hi Sonu Sir

My son is affected with pulmonary stenosis where his body can’t take 100% of oxygen his oxygen level

drops to 30% Pedeatric cardiologist has suggested for open heart surgery as early as possible so please kindly help out us in this critical situation — Snehal Misal (@SnehalMisal8) October 20, 2020

Now, replying to the tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, “Tomorrow your son will be admitted to SRCC Hospital Mumbai. Surgery will be scheduled this week”

Tomorrow your son will be admitted to SRCC Hospital Mumbai. Surgery will be scheduled this week ❣️🙏 https://t.co/nym4H8Z2gr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020 Advertisement

Now, as soon as Sonu replied to Snehal’s tweet, netizens started questioning his credibility and calling it a philanthropy act as the user didn’t tag the Dabangg actor in the original tweet and hence the suspicion started.

A user on Twitter tweeted, “All this RobinHood Sonu Sood is the biggest scam of this year! Thankfully people are now seeing it… How can this guy notice untagged tweet! Frauds!!!! #Sonu”.

Another user tweeted, “Check Snehalmisal8’s profile: Created in Oct 2020, Only One tweet, Tweets without mentioning Sonu Sood still he quoted her. Thousands of tweets of needy people mentioned him. NO RESPONSE! If this isn’t PR then what’s this?”

Another user tweeted, “Looks like Sonu Sood literally got some super powers, the user doesn’t tag him or mentions the city he is from but Sonu Baba gets to know everything,,,lol heights of PR stunt #Sonu”

Take a look at some of the reaction here:

All this RobinHood Sonu Sood is the biggest scam of this year! Thankfully people are now seeing it… How can this guy notice untagged tweet! Frauds!!!! #Sonu — Nandita Jajodia (@iiamnj) October 25, 2020 Check Snehalmisal8’s profile: Created in Oct 2020

Only One tweet Tweets without mentioning Sonu Sood still he quoted her. Thousands of tweets of needy people mentioned him. NO RESPONSE! If this isn’t PR then what’s this? https://t.co/tHgQhzItCf — BALA (@erbmjha) October 25, 2020 Looks like Sonu Sood literally got some super powers, the user doesn’t tag him or mentions the city he is from but Sonu Baba gets to know everything🤣,,,lol heights of PR stunt🤦‍♀️#Sonu pic.twitter.com/CSj9pkvCZ6 — Rashmi Singh (@rashmisingh_235) October 25, 2020 Sonu Sir is God. He literally can see a tweet without being tagged, knows the location of the patient that it’s Mumbai. Sonu Sood is the Kalki Avatar we all have been waiting. https://t.co/BLYJWVsRn3 — तोहार Masked ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) October 25, 2020 The first one tagged Sonu Sood but still gets unnoticed while the ones who don’t even tag him gets his response. Truly great. pic.twitter.com/izGqwdarzu — Vinnie Tiwari 🕊️ (@TiwariVinnie) October 25, 2020

Replying to one of the tweets on his Twitter, Sonu Sood clarified his stance and gave a befitting reply to a troll and wrote, “That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers”

That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about

“INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers https://t.co/f7Hhqrv95X pic.twitter.com/sObQBJdUuO — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 25, 2020

We are really proud of you Sonu, keep up the good work.

Must Read: Over The Moon Hindi Trailer ‘Chalo Chalen Chand Par’: Keep The Rocket Ready For An Adventure With Fei Fei!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube