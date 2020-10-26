Twitterati Calls Sonu Sood's Philanthropy Act A PR Stunt, Latter Gives A Kick-A** Reply
Twitterati Calls Sonu Sood’s Philanthropy Act A PR Stunt, Latter Gives A Kick-A** Reply (Photo Credit: Instagram/ Sonu Sood)

Sonu Sood has been an angel throughout the pandemic for a lot of people in the country. The Dabangg actor has been helping poor underprivileged, labour class-people and students stuck away from their hometowns by booking buses and chartered flights to get them back home safe.

Advertisement

Recently, a user named Snehal Misal tweeted seeking help from Sonu for his son’s critical condition and wrote, “Hi Sonu Sir, My son is affected with pulmonary stenosis where his body can’t take 100% of oxygen his oxygen level. drops to 30% Pedeatric cardiologist has suggested for open heart surgery as early as possible so please kindly help out us in this critical situation”

Now, replying to the tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, “Tomorrow your son will be admitted to SRCC Hospital Mumbai. Surgery will be scheduled this week”

Advertisement

Now, as soon as Sonu replied to Snehal’s tweet, netizens started questioning his credibility and calling it a philanthropy act as the user didn’t tag the Dabangg actor in the original tweet and hence the suspicion started.

A user on Twitter tweeted, “All this RobinHood Sonu Sood is the biggest scam of this year! Thankfully people are now seeing it… How can this guy notice untagged tweet! Frauds!!!! #Sonu”.

Another user tweeted, “Check Snehalmisal8’s profile: Created in Oct 2020, Only One tweet, Tweets without mentioning Sonu Sood still he quoted her. Thousands of tweets of needy people mentioned him. NO RESPONSE! If this isn’t PR then what’s this?”

Another user tweeted, “Looks like Sonu Sood literally got some super powers, the user doesn’t tag him or mentions the city he is from but Sonu Baba gets to know everything,,,lol heights of PR stunt #Sonu”

Take a look at some of the reaction here:

Replying to one of the tweets on his Twitter, Sonu Sood clarified his stance and gave a befitting reply to a troll and wrote, “That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers”

We are really proud of you Sonu, keep up the good work.

Must Read: Over The Moon Hindi Trailer ‘Chalo Chalen Chand Par’: Keep The Rocket Ready For An Adventure With Fei Fei!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out