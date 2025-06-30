Acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher and Hollywood star Brad Pitt have given us cult classics like Se7en (1995) and Fight Club (1999). So, the actor-director collaboration has always been a treat for cinephiles. And at one point, the two were set to reunite for a big-budget sequel — but unfortunately, it never materialized. Can you guess which film it was? We are talking about the 2013 critically acclaimed box-office hit World War Z. The film’s sequel was reportedly in the works, with David Fincher attached to direct and Brad Pitt returning to star. Read on to find out why the project was shelved and what the original film was all about.

Why World War Z Sequel Didn’t Happen

Back in 2018, Collider reported that filming for the World War Z sequel was delayed and that David Fincher had chosen to focus on the second season of the Netflix series Mindhunter. Even Brad Pitt’s schedule was jam-packed because of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood shoot that year. Finally, in February 2019, it was reported (via The Playlist) that David Fincher and Brad Pitt’s World War Z sequel was not moving forward at Paramount.

One of the reported reasons for the sequel not happening was its budget. Perhaps it was a combination of factors: lack of momentum and Fincher and Pitt’s busy schedules. Moreover, China’s unofficial ban on zombie films would have significantly impacted the film’s international box office potential. Still, fans remain hopeful that Paramount might revive the project someday, because World War Z is still one of the best zombie films ever made.

What Was World War Z All About

Directed by Marc Forster, the film features Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator tasked with finding a solution to stop a global pandemic when a sudden zombie outbreak threatens to wipe out humanity. In a race against time, he travels across continents to find the origin of the infection and to prevent the deadly virus from spreading any further.

World War Z – Critical Reception and OTT Platform

The film holds a critics’ score of 67% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, with a higher audience score of 72%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “It’s uneven and diverges from the source book, but World War Z still brings smart, fast-moving thrills and a solid performance from Brad Pitt to the zombie genre.” The film is available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Jio Hotstar OTT platforms.

World War Z Trailer

