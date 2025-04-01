It was in 1989 when a shy looking boy said, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no Sorry, no Thank You.” We all fell in love with Prem, and he continued to rule our hearts as the lover boy of Hindi Cinema, till he decided to take a 180 degree turn and he teased, “Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara?” That is Salman Khan for us. The only superstar who is Dabangg but still has a lot of Prem inside him.

Bhai is the rarest combination of a superstar Indian Cinema has. He is the only superstar who has ruled with his lover boy image and has impressed with his action avatar, a niche that took years for Shah Rukh Khan to decode! Lately, however, filmmakers have been taking Bhaijaan way too lightly!

Just because his Eid releases bring tons of money, the last few years have witnessed very hurried Eid releases. Be it Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan or the recently released Sikandar. Even the older ones Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai & Race 3 were ridiculous attempts on the writing level itself!

But here’s a little trivia! None of these films that were trolled stopped making money! In fact, none of them were flops! If one wants to measure Salman Khan‘s stardom, then here is a bigger fact – he delivered his last flop film in 2010 when he arrived in the theaters with Veer!

Since then, the superstar has technically not delivered a flop film at the box office! Though he has been offered sub-par scripts because he has been taken for granted as the man with the Midas touch! When he arrives, even his average films perform like a beast and earn crores. His last release, Tiger 3, was the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 despite getting all the brick-bats!

Interestingly, we all know the potential Salman Khan holds as a box office star and a performer. When both were combined, we got films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan! Does a man of such caliber deserve half-baked scripts since no one was arriving on Eid? Because clearly, Bhai, fans ke ‘dil mein bhi aata hai aur samajh mein bhi.’ Is it fair to test the patience of fans as well and then ridicule their intellect?

But why are filmmakers not realizing their potential and offering films to churn out money at festivals? The filmmakers know that even an average Bhai film earns way more than good content-driven films of Cinema. Even Bhai fans give him a loud roar on the opening day and weekend, but after that, the film surrenders due to poor word-of-mouth!

Just because the stalwarts of the industry have easy access to reach Salman Khan, the goldmine story he needs is somewhere waiting or is probably lying in some rejected corner of a huge office. That script needs a chance, and Salman Khan needs that script. Can we all focus there, please? And till then, Bhai pe ek ehsaan karna, ki ab uspe koi ehsaan mat karna!

