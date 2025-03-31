With an opening of 30.06 crore at the box office, Salman Khan’s new arrival, Sikandar has registered an underwhelming start at the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Agarwal, the action biggie is helmed by AR Murugadoss and was one of the highly anticipated films of the year!

Better Than Last Year’s Eid!

Interestingly, Salman Khan has performed better than two disasters of the last year’s Eid! While Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned 16.07 crore at the box office, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan earned 7.25 crore on its opening day. In total, the Eid releases brought an opening of 23.32 crore in total.

Sikandar registered 28% higher opening than the cumulative opening of last year’s Eid openers. However, despite earning more than the last year’s Eid disasters on the opening day, Salman Khan’s film has failed to beat 5 opening records at the box office. Scroll down to know these records.

Biggest Opening Of 2025

The biggest opening of 2025 stands with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned 33.10 crore on its opening day. Sikandar missed the mark by almost 3 crore. Nailing this record could have been the saving grace for Salman Khan’s film.

Biggest Eid Opening For Salman Khan

The biggest Eid opening for Salman Khan is Bharat, with a 42.30 crore collection on the opening. Forget the best; Bhai could not even enter the top 5 Eid openings in Bollywood!

Biggest Opening For Salman Khan Post-COVID

Post-COVID, the biggest opening for Salman Khan was Tiger 3’s 44.30 crore, which is also the biggest opening for Salman Khan in general. The record still stands with Tiger 3 since Sikandar stands far away from this number!

Biggest Opening For A Hindi Film Post-COVID

Biggest opening for a Hindi film post-COVID was registered by Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. Directed by Atlee, Jawan earned a total of massive 75 crore in all languages in India, making it one of the biggest openers of Indian Cinema as well!

Biggest Opening Day Ticket Sales Of 2025

The opening day ticket sales for Sikandar on BMS was 271K, far from the best opening day ticket sales of 2025 for a Bollywood film on BMS, registered by Vicky Kaushal, as Chhaava registered ticket sales of 669K.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

