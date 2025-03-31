The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon’s success story is truly one for the history books. The film has become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 globally. Let us take a look at its box office performance on its 38th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 38

On its 38th day, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 13 lakhs. This was a growth of almost 61% since the movie amassed 5 lakhs on its previous day. This results in the total India net collection to be 102.1 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer stands at 120.47 crores. The movie has earned 33 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Dragon now comes to 153.47 crores.

With this, Dragon is also leading by 83% from Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous blockbuster Love Today. For the unversed, Pradeep made his acting debut with the 2022 love story which turned out to be a huge success at the box office. The lifetime worldwide collection of the movie came to 83.55 crores. Well, this is also the testimony of Ranganathan’s phenomenal upward graph.

Dragon has been mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 102.1 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 67 crores. This further results in the ROI percentage coming to 191%. However, the movie is now at the last leg of its theatrical run since the day-wise collections have been reduced drastically.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Dragon has been helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Leon James.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mad Square Box Office Collection Day 2: Continues Its Impressive Run, Just 2.23 Crores Away From Mad’s Lifetime Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News