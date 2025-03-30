The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nitin starrer Telugu comedy-drama Mad Square has started off on a high note. After finding a place among the top 5 Tollywood openers of 2025, the film continued its stellar pace on its 2nd day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Mad Square Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the estimates on Sacnilk, the Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nitin starrer opened at 8.5 crores. This was quite an impressive opening and a whopping 558.33% more than the opening of its predecessor Mad which was released in 2023 at 1.20 crores. With this, the film also gained the 5th spot in the top 5 openers of 2025, below Thandel, which had opened at 11.50 crores.

Now, on its 2nd day, according to the early estimates on Sacnilk, Mad Square saw a slight growth of 1.17% and amassed 8.6 crores*. This results in the total India net collection of the film coming to 17.1 crores*. This is certainly a good news for the film as it has gone onto cross around 15 crores in just 2 days.

This also proves that the Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nitin starrer have been receiving a good positive word of mouth. It might soon cross the lifetime collection of its predecessor Mad which had earned around 19.33 crores. The 2025 film is just 2.23 crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of its predecessor. Mad Square also enjoys a splendid occupancy of 66% in the night shows.

About The Film

Talking about Mad Square, the film has been directed by Kalyan Shankar. It also stars Priyanka Jawalkar, Vishnu Oi and Sunil in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Thaman S and Bheems Ceciroleo.

