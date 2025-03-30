Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in key roles, opened to low numbers, and there wasn’t a good feeling about the film since it opened to mixed reviews. Since word-of-mouth is also mixed, there was no growth at all at ticket windows on day 2 despite being a Saturday. In fact, a drop was witnessed at the Indian box office. With such a response, is the fate of the film sealed? To know more, keep reading the detailed collection report!

No jump for Robinhood on day 2!

Written and directed by Venky Kudumula, the Tollywood heist action comedy was labeled as a ‘timepass’ affair for many, but that isn’t helping it gain traction at ticket windows. On the opening day, it took a low start of 2.30 crores, as per Sacnilk. On Saturday, it was expected to earn around 3.50 or 4 crores, but it didn’t happen.

Robinhood opened with 12% occupancy in morning shows, which saw a jump of up to 22% in the afternoon shows. In the evening shows, there was a slight fall of up to 20%. In the night shows, there was a limited jump of up to 24%. With such a performance throughout the day, the film earned just 2.07 crores on day 2.

Heading for a huge disaster?

After staying low in the first two days, Robinhood has earned only 4.37 crore net so far at the Indian box office. It’s an extremely disappointing total, and with no big jump expected today, the film is heading for an opening weekend of below 8 crores.

Reportedly, the budget of Robinhood is 70 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 4.37 crores, which equals only 6.24% of the total cost. From here, recovering the complete budget is an impossible task. So, the disastrous fate of the film is very much sealed, and it’s a big blow for both Nithiin and Sreeleela.

