Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, and others, has ended its theatrical run after spending over a month in theatres. With the OTT premiere and the grand release of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the end was always on the cards, but there’s nothing to worry about as the film has made hefty returns and emerged as a huge success at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jithu Ashraf, the Mollywood action thriller was theatrically released on February 20, 2025. Upon its release, the film received mostly favorable reviews from critics. Some pointed out the flaws, but it was universally praised for its engaging content. Among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth, helping the film to enjoy a steady run in theatres.

Officer On Duty ends its run as a super-hit affair!

In India, Officer On Duty ended its theatrical run by earning an impressive 31.60 crore net. It’s a solid number considering the film’s reported budget was only 10 crores. If a comparison is made, it earned an ROI (return on investment) of 21.60 crores. Calculated further, it amassed 216% returns.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, any film with 150% returns is super-hit. So, the Kunchacko Boban starrer secured a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office. For Mollywood, it’s the fourth super-hit of 2025.

Closing run at the worldwide box office

Including taxes, Officer On Duty earned a gross total of 37.28 crores in India. Overseas, it wrapped up at 17.75 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film closed its run at 55.03 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 31.60 crores

India gross- 37.28 crores

Overseas gross- 17.75 crores

Worldwide gross- 55.03 crores

Positive reception on OTT

The Kunchacko Boban starrer premiered on Netflix on March 20 and is streaming in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. After the successful theatrical run, it is enjoying highly favorable reactions on the OTT platform.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

