Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is receiving appreciation for its content and the result of the same was seen yesterday. There was good jump in the collection, helping the film to cross the 10 crore mark easily at the Indian box office. However, the biggest headache is the budget, which looks too high in front of the numbers that are being registered. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 collection report!

Performance on day 3

The Kollywood action thriller is enjoying favorable reviews from critics and word-of-mouth. This helped it in displaying a good Saturday growth. In the Tamil morning shows, the occupancy was 19%. A solid jump was witnessed in the afternoon shows as the occupancy went up to 40%. In the evening, there was some dip as it came to 36%. However, during the night shows, there was an impressive jump of up to 59%. The average Tamil occupancy on day 3 was 39%, compared to Friday’s 27%.

The Telugu version of Veera Dheera Sooran was decent throughout the day, with an average occupancy of 18%. On Friday, the average occupancy was 17%.

Veera Dheera Sooran at the Indian box office

Veera Dheera Sooran earned 5.50 crores on day 3, as per Sacnilk. This is a good jump of 48.64% from Friday’s 3.70 crores. Overall, the film earned 12.40 crore net at the Indian box office in the first three days. It’s a fair score and not huge, as the film still has a lot of distance to cover. The only good thing is that word-of-mouth is working in favor.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer rides on a budget of 55 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 12.40 crores so far, which means that only 22.54% of the total budget is recovered. So, the film will need to remain strong for at least a couple of weeks to reach its target, which is unlikely to happen.

