After much anticipation, Salman Khan led Sikandar has finally released in theatres today. The action thriller received a lukewarm response in advance booking. It managed to surpass the pre-sales of Daaku Maharaaj but remained far from Tiger 3 and the top 5 of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Sikandar Day 1 Final Advance Booking

As per Sacnilk, Sikandar has registered advance booking of 10.09 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Around 3.38 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. Maharashtra is the best-performing state, followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Fails to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025

Sikandar has surpassed the final advance booking sales of Daaku Maharaaj (9.10 crores). However, it failed to surpass Sankranthiki Vasthunam to enter the 5 highest pre-sales of 2025 in India. Take a look at the complete list below:

Game Changer: 31.80 crores

Vidaamuyarchi: 18.40 crores

L2: Empuraan: 18.15 crores

Chhaava: 13.85 crores

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 12.40 crores

However, Salman Khan starrer managed to beat Sky Force and scored the second-highest pre-sales in Bollywood after Chhaava this year.

Sikandar Day 1 vs L2: Empuraan Day 4

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s L2: Empuraan was released on March 27, 2025. Today is the fourth day of its theatrical run. As per the latest updates, it has registered advance booking of 10.37 crores gross on Sunday.

Even on its fourth day, Mohanlal’s action thriller is better than the opening day of Salman Khan’s film.

Tiger 3 is out of reach!

Salman Khan’s last theatrical release, Tiger 3, sold tickets worth 23 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for day 1. In comparison, Sikandar is almost 56% lower, which is disappointing.

This is possibly the lowest advance booking a Salman Khan Eid release has registered in the recent years. Bharat’s 42.30 crores collections on opening day may not be possible now!

