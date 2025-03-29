The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead role, was released amid minimal expectations but in the first two weeks, it covered a fair distance at the Indian box office. Yesterday, it entered the third week by maintaining a good hold but it was on lower levels. While it is yet to emerge successful, it has already become the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 15 days!

The Diplomat completes a 15-day run

After taking a better start than expected, the Bollywood political thriller displayed a fair run over the entire opening weekend by earning 19.45 crores. During the second week, a good hold was seen as 10.68 crores came in. Overall, the film earned 30.13 crores during the first two weeks.

Yesterday, The Diplomat entered the third week by earning an estimated 95 lakh, which was a good hold from Thursday’s 98 lakh. Overall, the 15-day total stands at 31.08 crore net at the Indian box office.

Soon to surpass Shahid Kapoor’s Deva!

With 31.08 crores in the kitty, The Diplomat is already the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Deva is sitting in 5th place with 33.97 crores. So, as we can see, the John Abraham starrer is only 2.89 crores away from Deva. Though Sikandar’s release will affect John’s film tomorrow onwards, the latter will eventually cross Deva.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Chhaava – 603.11 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Game Changer (Hindi) – 37.47 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) – 35.55 crores Deva – 33.97 crores The Diplomat – 31.08 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores YJHD (re-release) – 19.09 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores Crazxy – 14.03 crores

More about the film

The Diplomat is directed by Shivam Nair, and also features Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and Revathy in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 14, 2025, on the occasion of Holi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

