Sikandar is only one day away from its theatrical release. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the action thriller is expected to set the box office on fire on its opening day. But where could it possibly stand among the highest day 1 collection of 2025 in Indian cinema? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Sikandar Box Office Day 1 Potential

As far as advance booking is concerned, AR Murugadoss’ directorial is underperforming so far. It has only sold tickets worth 6 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). But the makers are now selling tickets at discounted prices, which is expected to boost the sales.

Sikandar had the potential to cross 50 crores on its opening day and record the biggest Eid release for Salman Khan. Given the current pace, it looks like it will be challenging to cross the 40 crore mark unless there’s some unexpected rise in pre-sales in the last few hours. The action thriller will majorly rely on spot bookings.

Sikandar vs highest Indian openers of 2025

As per the current buzz, Sikandar will rake in 34-38 crores on day 1. It will beat every single Indian film of 2025 except one!

Take a look at the top 5 day 1 collections of 2025 in India below:

Game Changer – 54 crores Chhaava – 33.10 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 27 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores

The action thriller will surely crush the opening day collections of Chhaava and clock the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025. But it may be challenging to steal the #1 spot from Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

More about Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated to hit theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025. The ensemble cast features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.

The Eid 2025 release is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

