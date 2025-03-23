Vidaamuyarchi was supposed to be the first big money spinner for Kollywood in 2025, but unfortunately, it became one of the biggest flops in recent times. For Ajith Kumar, it was a major setback on a personal level, as he was returning to the big screen after a gap of over two years. Still, his stardom helped the film cross the 100-crore mark globally, but that was not enough. At the Indian box office, it saw a deficit of over 100 crores.

Expensive affair

For the Tamil film industry, the action thriller was one of the most costly films in recent times. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 185 crores, making it the most expensive film in Thala Ajith’s career. Against such a cost, the magnum opus was expected to mint big numbers and solid returns, but that didn’t happen.

Vidaamuyarchi’s poor run in India

Unlike some previous Ajith Kumar films, Vidaamuyarchi had comparatively less buzz around itself as promotions were low-key. Still riding high on Thala’s stardom, it took a good start by earning 27 crores on day 1. Afterward, the film failed to maintain its momentum and wrapped up its run at just 81.58 crore net at the Indian box office.

Suffered a huge deficit!

If domestic earnings are compared to the budget, Vidaamuyarchi recovered only 44.09% of the total budget. It suffered a huge deficit of 103.42 crores, which equals 55.90% of the total cost. So, it turned out to be Ajith Kumar’s biggest flop affair.

Tastes success on OTT!

After a poor theatrical performance, Vidaamuyarchi premiered on Netflix on March 3. Ever since then, it has enjoyed mostly favorable reactions from the audience. It is also been described as Thala’s one of the best films in recent times. However, many even pointed out the niche subject that prevented it from becoming a big box office success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): Mohanlal Already Bags His No.1 Opening, Surpassing Marakkar With 40% Higher Sum!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News