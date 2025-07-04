Marvel’s superhero series, Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne in the titular role, is now available to stream on Disney+ in the US and Jio Hotstar in India. If you have already watched the show, you may know that it also features Sacha Baron Cohen as the powerful extra-dimensional demon, Mephisto.

Before Ironheart, the talented English actor, well known for playing fictional satirical characters (like Ali G and Borat Sagdiyev) and comedic roles such as Bruno, also starred in a critically acclaimed yet often overlooked series inspired by real-life events. We’re talking about the 2019 espionage miniseries The Spy, which holds an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Read on to find out what it’s about and where to stream it.

The Spy – Plot & Cast

Created by Israeli filmmaker Gideon Raff (of Prisoners of War fame), the series is inspired by the real-life story of Eli Cohen (played by Sacha Baron Cohen), an Israeli clerk who became one of the country’s most legendary secret agents. Set in the 1960s, the plot follows Eli, who risks everything and goes undercover in Syria using the fake identity of a wealthy Arab businessman.

As he rises through the ranks and makes connections with powerful people, Eli secretly sends sensitive information back to Israel and ultimately changes the course of Israel’s history. But living a double life is not easy and comes at a huge personal cost. The show also features Hadar Ratzon-Rotem, Noah Emmerich, Yael Eitan, and Waleed Zuaiter, among other cast members.

The Spy – Critical Response And Audience Feedback

The limited series holds an impressive critics’ score of 86% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Though at times stodgy, The Spy’s exploration of a real-life hero remains engaging thanks to a moving performance from Sacha Baron Cohen.” Moreover, on IMDb, it has received a user rating of 7.9/10.

Where To Watch The Spy?

The series, which is set in a six-episode format, is available to stream on the Netflix OTT platform, including India. The gripping series is a must-watch for Sacha Baron Cohen’s powerful performance.

The Spy Trailer

