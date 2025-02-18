Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s split could be spiraling into a messy showdown after keeping years of their personal lives under the wraps. The 49-year-old actress recently hinted at underlying tensions in her divorce during a candid interview, leaving many to wonder if things were worse than previously thought.

Isla Fisher’s Subtle Jab at Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla had previously taken to Instagram in April 2024 to announce the end of their two-decade-long marriage. In a post, she shared, “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

She added, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

However, just last week, she seemed to break their usual silence on personal matters by speaking openly about the role female friendships have played in her life while promoting the new Bridget Jones movie.

“The women in my life have held me. The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I’m actually going to get emotional,” she said. “I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve.”

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Reaction

Sacha’s reaction didn’t appear to be quite the supportive partner he seemed to be. Sources close to the comedian claim he was livid upon learning of her interview. Although publicly he liked her Instagram post promoting the magazine feature, behind the scenes, tensions were running high.

The Rebel Wilson Scandal

It didn’t help that the timing coincided with explosive allegations made by actress Rebel Wilson in her memoir, where she accused Sacha of sexual harassment during their time working together. Though Sacha has strongly denied the accusations, they have only fueled the discord between him and Isla.

“This comment left Sacha furious,” a friend close to Sacha said. “It felt like a blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel, the whole women sticking together thing was obvious and that is what he drew from the situation and it has made him very cross and upset.”

“Sacha was fuming when he read that, he felt utterly betrayed.’ In fact, sources say Rebel’s claims about him were ‘very much’ at the heart of their relationship breakdown – with embarrassed Isla moving to distance herself from her spouse of 15 years,” they continued.

“It might have been thinly veiled but it was enough to upset Sacha a lot, Isla very much appeared to be setting her stall out,’ said the friend. ‘There may have been some issues before, but the allegations about how he made Rebel feel were a major factor – and it appears she wants anyone in the industry who will listen to know how she feels,” the friend added. “They have always been very private people so Isla speaking out was a massive shock to him, and a clear sign she isn’t going to be the doting wife anymore.”

Despite the tensions, the couple’s separation had been an open secret for over a year. While their PR team worked overtime to squash rumors of trouble in their marriage, sources now reveal that when they finally made the split public, they downplayed any animosity between them.

