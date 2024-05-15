A month after Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their divorce, the actress broke her silence on Tuesday, May 14. Last month, Cohen and Fisher shocked fans by revealing that they divorced in 2023 after a 14-year marriage.

At the time, a joint statement shared by the couple, who share three children, said, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

The couple added, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children,” before asking people to respect their privacy. A month after the divorce announcement, the “Wedding Crashers” star Isla Fisher spoke out for the first time through an Instagram story, thanking fans for their kindness and support.

Isla Fisher also shared a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine and wrote, “Thank you for all the kindness and support.”

The couple’s divorce announcement came amid former co-star Rebel Wilson accusing Sacha Baron Cohen of being an “a**hole” in the industry. Shortly before the release of her memoir “Rebel Rising,” The “Pitch Perfect” Star revealed she had written about an “a**hole” with whom she previously worked without identifying the person.

According to Fox News, in an Instagram post dated March 15, Wilson said, “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah, I have a no a-hole policy. Means like, yeah, I don’t work with a**holes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that sounds sensible, logical.”

Wilson, who worked with Cohen in 2016 “The Brothers Grimsby”, continued “, But then it sunk in what they were meaning by that — older people in the industry — because I worked with a massive a**hole, and yeah, now I definitely have a ‘no a**holes policy,’.”

Wilson explained the chapter about “a**hole” was in chapter 23 of her memoir. Shortly after, a representative for Cohen denied the accusation.

