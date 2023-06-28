Ben Affleck and Sacha Baron Cohen are two actors who generally do movies of quite different genres. While the former is known for his action and drama flicks, the latter is famous for his unparalleled comic timing. While the two have not done a movie together, they once came together for an interview. And, it was a blast! The duo talked about everything in an unfiltered and uncensored manner – including n*dity on-screen and their package size! Scroll on to know more.

Ben and Sacha are both familiar with on-screen n*dity and performed a few intimate scenes in movies. They talked about award nominations, censored scenes and a lot more.

In Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Ben Affleck and Sacha Baron Cohen talked candidly about their movies. The latter mentioned the time when The Flash actor got the Best Depiction of N*dity, S*xuality or Seduction nod by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists for his performance in Gone Girl. Ben also gave it back to the Borat actor and said, “I mean you do so much frontal, you’ve been so n*ked, and yet you were overlooked.”

Sacha Baron Cohen took it like a sport and replied, “Yeah, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists never saw what I saw in the mirror.” Ben Affleck did not let the topic go and asked, “I noticed in the past, when you blacked out your p*nis, it was 14 inches. Now, how close to the truth was that really?”

The Dictator actor had a perfect response and said, “I feel like we’re veering away. Tell me about your Batman!” While Ben did not talk about his ‘Batman,’ he talked about the kind of movies he does and why.

“I no longer have the ability to do something when I’m bored halfway through it and hate it,” he explained. “I just can’t do it. It’s not worth it to be away from my kids. If I’m going to travel, there had better be something really satisfying that I think they’ll see at some point, hopefully. Although my kids are like, ‘Dad, we don’t want to watch your movies.’ I’m just looking to do stuff that is personally rewarding. I think my Armageddon days are behind me,” he added.

Let us know what you think of Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Affleck’s candid discussion, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

