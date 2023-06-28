Hollywood celebrities and their bedroom secrets have never been secrets so much. Jennifer Lopez, who is a popular actor-singer and fashion enthusiast of Hollywood after tying the knot thrice, is now happily married to Ben Affleck. JLo once appeared on Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and opened up about her kinky bedroom mysteries.

Did you know Jennifer likes to spice up her bedroom stories with her partner, be it with ‘handcuffs’ or some role plays? Well, you read that right! Keep reading to know more about it, and scroll below to get the scoop.

To promote her show ‘Shades of Blue’, Jennifer Lopez appeared with her co-star Ray Liotta on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She had talked about her single motherhood, not reuniting with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and many more. However, what caught our attention was when the actress opened up about her kinky bedroom secrets.

On Andy Cohen’s chat show, there was a segment called ’50 Shades of Blue’, where the host shot rapid-fire questions to the actors, and they had to answer promptly. When Jennifer Lopez was asked about ‘handcuffs’, she spilt the truth and said that it depends on her “mood”. When asked about the threesomes, JLo shot it down, saying ‘Nay’. She even talked about keeping the lights on in her bedroom and admitted that she “likes to see”. Well, we cannot deny the kink it might give her.

Going further in the rapid-fire round, when Andy Cohen dived deep and asked her if she was interested in ‘role play’? The actress immediately answered, “It’s stupid”. And when inquired about ‘s*x tapes’, the songstress, though squirmed a little, composed herself while denying doing such a thing.

Well, what are your thoughts after learning about Jennifer Lopez’s bedroom kinks? Let us know.

