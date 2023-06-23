Jennifer Lopez figured out one thing in life sooner than most other people in the world. It is to eat healthily from the beginning and work out regularly. This has resulted in the 53-year-old actress looking flawless and as if she has not aged at all over the decades. Her abs and perfect curves can give some of the biggest names in Hollywood a run for their money. To the top of it all, the diva knows how to ace some of the hottest outfits without looking out of place at all.

Speaking of her bold and hot sartorial picks, once the actress gave us a major stone age vibe while looking like a treasure herself. Scroll on as we decode her look from this old pic.

A Reddit page shared a stunning picture of Jennifer Lopez where she posed for Rolling Stone in 2001. Whoa…it means that the picture is more than two decades old, but honestly, no one would have guessed! JLo looks as gorgeous as ever, and her curves and abs looked absolutely picture perfect. She wore a golden metallic bikini that had the most archaic detailings ever. The bra had fire-flame-like straps and designs that covered her n*pples. A small ring held both the patches at the centre, and a flimsy strap around the neck managed everything together.

Take A Look:

The bikini bottom looked like a unique piece as well. The tiny triangle hid Jennifer Lopez’s lady parts well and gave an armour appeal. The itsy-bitsy thingy was secured to its place with an interlocked chain on the sides. The p*nty had spear-like metallic danglers hung on the chain.

For the accessories, The Mother actress wore a golden necklace with spike detailing and an amulet with similar detailing. She wore her hair down and wore golden highlighter all over her body. Her face looked sharply chiselled, thanks to her bronzer and contour. JLo kept her eyes and lips nude, complementing the rustic artefacts in the background perfectly.

Let us know what you think of this stunning look of Jennifer Lopez that looked straight from the Indiana Jones movie, and for more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

