Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently became the proud owners of the Wallingford Estate in Beverly Hills after splurging a massive $60 million. While they should be celebrating their new big purchase, it seems the love birds have been clashing over money. A new report has suggested that Lopez is reportedly showing her actor husband who is the boss in the relationship. This comes after several tiffs were reported between the two. Scroll down to know what’s happening between the two.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new mansion boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and flaunts a 12-car garage, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse and a two-bedroom guard house. The mansion which was originally listed at $135 million in 2018 also comes with a luxurious sports lounge, a gym and a bar.

According to The Mirror, a source has spilled the beans revealing Jennifer Lopez has “paid for most of it but “not all of it” dubbing it as a small price she paid for their happiness. The source continued, “If it means it gets her off the hook for having all of the expensive cars, the hired help, day-to-day outgoings on personal trainers, beauty treatments, chefs and fancy yachts then she’s OK with fronting the money” adding, “Especially as she gets to call the shots and remind Ben that she’s the boss.” Another insider shared that Lopez and Affleck have been quarrelling over money and it is one of the couple’s “big issues.”

“Ben has been moaning for a while now that he can’t keep up with Jen’s spending and nor should he have to – it’s one of their big issues”, said the tipster adding, “He’s always enjoyed spoiling himself, but she takes it to a whole new level. It’s ironic that she made this big thing out of tying the knot at a low key event.”

The source continued that the Batman star had no say when Jennifer Lopez was spending big on mega yachts and expensive cars.

The source further spilling the beans on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, “Their friends think it’s pretty sad that she needs to essentially buy her way back into his affections, and that it says a lot about how rocky and superficial things are between them right now?”

The Oscar-winning star married Lopez in 2021 after rekindling their romance but the tension between the two has been reported on several occasions.

