James Gunn has been in the news since the time he joined the DCU as the co-head of the studio, and he is busy revamping it and giving it a completely new look. The first film to come out under his directorial will be Superman: Legacy. However, the director’s last MCU film has brought in the lost glory to the Marvel Studios neither it nor any of the other films from that franchise are his favourite. Well, one of them is Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. Do you want to know which other MCU/Marvel films are on his list?

Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has generated a lot of love from the fans, as it had a balanced amount of emotion and action in it with an engaging storyline. Gunn has been a lot of backlash for making several changes in the DC Universe after getting appointed, and it is still going on.

James Gunn recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, where he spoke about several things like what is the most difficult part of running a Studio, i.e. the DCU in his case and also revealed his favourite MCU movie. When asked about his loved Marvel film in general, he said, “My favourite MCU movie is Iron Man. I think it’s an incredibly great movie.”

But James Gunn further continuing revealed his favourite Marvel movie and said, “But my favourite Marvel movie is probably Deadpool. Well, actually, no, my favourite Marvel movie is [Spider-Man] Into the Spider-Verse.” We hope many fans will agree on it as Iron Man is the foundation film of the MCU, while Deadpool remained true to itself and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse changed the MCU with its unique presentation.

Does your choice go hand in hand with James Gunn? Let us know in the comments, and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

