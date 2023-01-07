Marvel Studio’s film Deadpool 3 is one of the much-awaited films that will bring together Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. Interestingly, the film will serve both as an ending and a start of a new chapter for the title character.

The Australian actor’s return as the X-Men character for the first time since 2017’s Logan is one of the most anticipated films from the MCU. As excitement among fans is skyrocketing, the Aussie actor now has teased about the unique arch of his character and called it Wolverine 10. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with People magazine, Hugh Jackman teased Deadpool 3 will include a brand-new experience for him as Wolverine. He also shared his excitement over the source material being adapted, by admitting he wants to bring the classic comic-book rivalry of Deadpool and Wolverine to the big screen.

The actor said, “I mean you categorize it as Deadpool 3 but we would like to call it Wolverine 10 in our house. Basically, the story is taking place pre-Logan. Which is exactly as you said, it is before Logan died.”

Hugh Jackman also spoke of Wolverines’ unique arc in Deadpool 3, teasing it’s “Something I’ve never done before.” He said, “When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, “This is gonna be fun. Something I’ve never done before.” I can’t wait.”

For the unversed, Wolverine and Deadpool have a relationship that will be 15 years old when the pair gets reunited in 2024’s Deadpool 3. The duo, already played at the time by actors Jackman and Reynolds, first met in the disappointing X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which made Deadpool look bad.

