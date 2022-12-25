We are technically two years away from the official release of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3, which is scheduled for a November 2024 release. But that doesn’t mean we will control our excitement for the bonanza the film has promised to be. Jackman returning to play Wolverine about what felt like the end of the era is one of the biggest tricks Marvel has played to draw the audience. But surprisingly Hugh also has a lot of levy from the studio it seems because he is only revealing big details after big details about the film.

For the unversed, Ryan recently announced Hugh’s comeback as the Wolverine and his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with a video that went viral in no time. The actor ever since has been only answering questions about his plan for the return and spilling some very hot beans while doing so.

After revealing how there’s a time travel device present in Deadpool 3, the actor is now revealing some more exciting details about the movie. Hugh Jackman has now revealed the nature of the relationship he will share with Ryan Reynolds’ character in the movie and seems like there will be sparks because Logan is kind of frustrated with Wade Wilson already. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Direct, Hugh Jackman talking about Deadpool 3 and his irritation with the titular superhero, said, “10 being really close, zero being the reality—that’s what we are. We’re zero. We are opposites. Hate each other. I’m just talking from—let’s talk from my perspective. [Wolverine’s] annoyed by [Deadpool]. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him or punch him in the head. So… I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

He went on to add how different the two are and what exactly irks Wolverine about Deadpool. “They’re sort of opposites. My vinegar to his… like he’s the fast talking, quick-witted, loudmouth, and my character just wants to punch him in the head,” Hugh Jackman said.

Meanwhile, there are already reports on how the two will meet, and the presence of TVA in the MCU and now Hugh confirming a time travel device, even proves that theory is partially correct. Deadpool 3 hits the big screens on November 8, 2024.

