Ryan Reynolds is an actor who is known for his performances in films like Deadpool, Deadpool 2, The Proposal, Detective Pikachu, The Croods and more. As much as this Canadian Lad is known for his acting, he is also known for not holding back when it comes to talking about his personal or professional life.

In a 2009 conversation, while promoting his film Adventureland, Ryan got candid about many things including the different odd jobs he did while still in high school. Want to know all about it? Then scroll down and keep reading.

In an interview with The Georgia Straight (straight.com) to promote Adventureland, Ryan Reynolds revealed that when he read Mottola’s somewhat autobiographical screenplay, it reminded him of some of the bad jobs he had taken when he was going through high school. The screenplay was about a summer that saw the main character running games in a small carnival to put himself through university.

Talking about the odd jobs he did while in high school, Ryan Reynolds said, “I worked in a restaurant in Kits. I was a busboy but no one ever ate there. I think I was actually working for a Peruvian drug lord. I had this abusive boss who had a fuse that was minimal at best.”

Ryan continued, “I worked there during the day, and then at night I would work graveyard shift at a grocery store throwing fresh fruit at my coworkers,” he said.

Well, Ryan Reynolds come a long way from bussing tables and working a graveyard shift at a grocery store. The actor got his first big break in Hollywood when he was cast to play the titular role in the 2002 comedy Van Wilder. Since then there has been no stopping him!

