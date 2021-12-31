BTS member J Hope has made a generous donation to the underprivileged kids on the occasion of New Year eve. The South Korean boy band has become a global phenomenon and has a huge fan base across the globe. Consisting of six more members, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the band is known for showing several acts of kindness towards those in need.

Advertisement

Moreover, it’s not just the band but their fans too who have shown generosity. Recently, it was reported that the Indian ARMY started an initiative to break the stigma around menstruation for the celebrations of V’s birthday.

Advertisement

Now, according to Dispatch, BTS member J Hope donated 100 million won on December 31st to the ‘Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation’, a representative organization for child advocacy confirmed the news. The report stated that the NCO announced, “J-Hope has donated 100 million won for children from disadvantaged groups in Korea.”

As per the reports, the donation made by BTS star J Hope will be used for medical expenses and to provide heating for children in low-income families and care facilities. The actor said, “I was worried that children who are going through the economic downturn and double hardship due to Covid-19 are going through a cold and lonely year-end.”

“I hope that our children will be able to spend a warm winter through this sponsorship,” he added. It is also reported that the South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk also donated KRW 100 million and that it will be used to help young people, who are preparing to leave childcare institutions at the age of 18 and live on their own.

It is remarkable what J Hope and Lee Jong Suk did. Previously the band made a donation of $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement. Variety reported that Kailee Scales, managing director for BLM, said, “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 15: Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube