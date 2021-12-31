Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 15: Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India

Released early on a Thursday, Spider-Man: No Way Home has now completed 15 days at theatres. The film is a huge success story and while it is being neck-to-neck with Pushpa (across languages) which released alongside and has done well in South as well as North, soon it will cross Sooryavanshi as well to emerge as the biggest success story of 2021.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the film collected another 2.50 crores* which has pushed its overall total to 188.37 crores*. In the process, it has surpassed the lifetime numbers of The Jungle Book (188 crores) in India and is now next only to Avengers: Infinity War (226 crores). It won’t be able to topple fellow Marvel biggie but the difference won’t be much as that would be to the time of 8-10 crores.

Advertisement

For quite some time now Marvel films have been dominating the Hollywood scene in India and even outside the Avengers (and now Spider-Man) franchises, their other films have been betting 50-60 crores at the box office. There was a time when Bond movies were a craze in India but the millennium generation has lapped up Marvel superhero films in a much bigger way and that’s seen in the way how these films are now doing in India on a consistent note.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Demi Rose Goes Completely N*de In Latest Instagram Post, Hides Her Private Parts With Her Hands – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube