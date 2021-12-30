Pop singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber think it’s their “destiny” to have kids together.

A source told Us Weekly: “Babies are definitely on the brain.”

Justin Bieber, who previously dated fellow pop star Selena Gomez, and Hailey Baldwin are both keen to start a family, and they are “definitely ready” for the challenge of parenthood, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The insider explained: “They (Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber) both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker has earlier spoken about his ambition to become a dad one day.

Bieber admitted earlier this year that he hoped to “squish out a nugget” before the end of 2021.

He said: “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget.”

Justin Bieber subsequently said that he wanted to “start trying” at the end of 2021.

And in response, his wife said: “We shall see.”

Hailey Baldwin has also spoken of her ambition to have kids with Bieber.

However, in an interview in 2018, the model insisted that they weren’t in a rush to start a family.

Hailey Baldwin explained at the time: “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own, I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

