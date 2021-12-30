Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland and Zendaya’s romance rumours are going stronger than ever. The two seems pretty serious about each other and not hiding away from their fans. We have now got a scoop about #TomDaya New Year plans with their absolute favourites in the world and it’s now what you’re thinking. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Tom and Zendaya spent their Christmas at home amid the global pandemic and have similar plans for the New Year too.

A source close to Hollywood Life revealed Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Zendaya’s New Year plans and it includes their absolute favourites in the world. Any guesses, who it is? It’s none other than pet dogs.

The source said, “On Christmas, Zendaya and Tom Holland kept it lowkey like they do everything.”

Talking about #TomDaya’s New Year plans, “They were at her home with their dogs most of the day. They are going to do the same for New Year as they both take the pandemic very seriously and are completely okay with just being with each other. They do have plans to go and visit Tom’s parents in the near future, but not until things settle down with Covid.”

The source also revealed that their pups play an important part in their relationship and said, “Most of all, they love spending time at home with their dogs. Their dogs get along well and this was a huge draw for the both of them. It is like they already have a blended family without having any kids yet of their own.”

The source also added that like any other normal couple they like to stay in, cook together and spend quality time with each other.

What are your thoughts on Tom Holland and Zendaya’s New Year plans? Tell us in the comments below.

