Mark Ruffalo gain immense internationals as Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mark first played the green monster in the 2012 MCU Avengers and then reprised the role in several others including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and more.

In a 2020 conversation, Mark got candid about playing the Marvel superhero and said it was humiliating. Not only that, he even spoke about how his co-stars aka the other MCU superheroes used to make fun of him and more. Read on.

During a past conversation with GQ, Mark Ruffalo opened about Marvel’s Hulk and said playing it is humiliating. He stated, “I’ve done so much motion capture (that helps him turn into the superhero) I have to wear what I call the man-cancelling suit, which is this really tight leotard that makes you look big where you want to look small and small where you want to look big.”

Mark Ruffalo continued, “It was so humiliating, and all the actors, whenever I walked on set, would just start laughing at me because they were in their cool superhero costumes and I’m wearing these ridiculous pyjamas that made me look like a Chinese checkerboard,” Ruffalo added.

During that interaction, the Hulk actor recalled a conversation he had with Robert Downey Jr while shooting the last Avenger film – Avengers: Endgame. Revealing this interaction with the Iron Man actor, Mark Ruffalo said, “In the last movie, he came up to me and he said: ‘I have a lot of compassion for you. And I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘Because I see how hard it is for you to stand around in that costume all day.’”

Well, those are nice words of encouragement RDJ.

Do you feel bad for what Mark Ruffalo went through while playing the Hulk? Let us know in the comments below.

